The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 93 to GBX 88 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 86.25.

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Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON SUPR traded up GBX 0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 78.80. 3,705,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,805,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 71.48 and a twelve month high of GBX 89.20. The company has a market cap of £982.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.59.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 54.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT

In related news, insider Frances Davies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £25,200. Also, insider Sapna Shah bought 47,380 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.20. Insiders acquired a total of 95,280 shares of company stock worth $8,003,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

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