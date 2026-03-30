The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Price Target to GBX 340

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 370 to GBX 340 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.33.

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Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.1%

Insider Activity

GPE traded up GBX 2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 277.40. The company had a trading volume of 713,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,501. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 263.50 and a one year high of GBX 377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.52.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 32,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 per share, for a total transaction of £99,899.70. Also, insider Peter Duffy bought 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £68,479.95. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,552 shares of company stock worth $16,924,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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