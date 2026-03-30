The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 190

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 210 to GBX 190 in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 269 to GBX 282 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.20.

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LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.7%

About LondonMetric Property

LON:LMP traded up GBX 1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 180.40. 8,119,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,632,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.25. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

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LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

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