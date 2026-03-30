Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 860 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,140. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,383 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,225 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,227.17.

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Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group stock traded down GBX 10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 855. 894,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 994.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,030.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 829 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,208.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 54,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 913, for a total transaction of £499,694.03. Insiders own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

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