Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Laird Superfood Trading Up 3.9%

NYSEAMERICAN LSF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. 36,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,922. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Laird Superfood has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

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Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 million. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 136,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laird Superfood by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood’s offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company’s core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

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