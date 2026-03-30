AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.0050. 4,125,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,759,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9482.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.32.

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AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $526.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,998,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 11,931,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,119,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,346,000 after buying an additional 5,793,996 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $744,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 486,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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