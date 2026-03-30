Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 130, with a volume of 18231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.96.

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

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