Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.22 and last traded at $102.59, with a volume of 2662979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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