Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 163,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 82,084 shares.The stock last traded at $6.78 and had previously closed at $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Zacks Research raised Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Continental Stock Performance

About Continental

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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