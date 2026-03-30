Just Group (LON:JUST) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 and last traded at GBX 218.50, with a volume of 11742698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50.

Just Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.91. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

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Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 22 EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

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