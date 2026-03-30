Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Price

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $11.00 price objective on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.80.

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Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 1,488,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $2,271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,022,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,113,270.60. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,106 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Mrs.

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