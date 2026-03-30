Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Argan (AGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Argan (NYSE: AGX):

3/28/2026 – Argan was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/27/2026 – Argan had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $399.00 to $518.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Argan had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Argan was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Argan was upgraded by Freedom Capital to “hold”.

2/3/2026 – Argan was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.71, for a total value of $2,068,917.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,682.37. This represents a 45.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $4,187,332.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,371.85. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock worth $19,787,260. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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