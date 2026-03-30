JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $345.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.83.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69. The company has a market cap of $768.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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