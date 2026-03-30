Best Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 30th

Deere & Company, urban-gro, and Corteva are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities support the production, processing, distribution, or input supply of agricultural goods—this includes farmers and commodity producers, equipment and seed manufacturers, fertilizer and chemical companies, food processors, and agritech firms. For stock market investors, these stocks provide exposure to agricultural commodity cycles, weather and climate risks, government policy and trade dynamics, and shifting global food demand, making their returns driven by both cyclical commodity prices and longer-term trends like population growth and technological adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

urban-gro (UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGRO

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Further Reading