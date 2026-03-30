Top Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 30th

ON, Deckers Outdoor, Lamar Advertising, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and V.F. are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing, selling, or enabling outdoor products and experiences—such as apparel and footwear, camping and backpacking gear, bicycles and watercraft, recreational vehicles, and outdoor-tourism or park services. Investors group them to gain exposure to trends in outdoor recreation, consumer discretionary spending, seasonality and weather sensitivity, and lifestyle or environmental shifts that affect demand for gear and outdoor experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Featured Stories