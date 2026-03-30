Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Decreases By 18.6%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 87,465 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 26th total of 107,470 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 63,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.74. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

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NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.34% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NMTC. JonesTrading assumed coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Insider Activity at NeuroOne Medical Technologies

In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, insider David J. Wambeke bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $11,710 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

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NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

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