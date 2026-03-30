Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,867 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 26th total of 2,290 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $127.36. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542. The company has a market cap of $295.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $142.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5,592.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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