Short Interest in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Declines By 18.7%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,057 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 26th total of 4,993 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 11,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,747. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.
Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
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