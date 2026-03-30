Short Interest in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Declines By 18.7%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,057 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 26th total of 4,993 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 11,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,747. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

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Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42,942.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

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The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

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