Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,195,163 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 26th total of 6,361,606 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,161,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 87.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785,027 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,185,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $50,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 23,837.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,792,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,406,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. 1,272,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,436. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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