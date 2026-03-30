Short Interest in EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Grows By 36.9%

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,766 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 26th total of 19,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

EBOS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EBOSF remained flat at $23.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. EBOS Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

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EBOS Group Company Profile

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EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) is a leading distributor of healthcare and animal care products and services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two primary divisions: Healthcare, which supplies pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, diagnostic and surgical equipment to hospitals, pharmacies and aged?care facilities; and Animal Care, which provides veterinary medicines, nutrition and equipment to veterinary clinics, farmers and pet specialty outlets.

In its Healthcare division, EBOS Group offers a comprehensive range of prescription and over?the?counter medicines, medical devices and consumer health products.

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