Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,035 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 26th total of 51,352 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,608. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

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Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

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