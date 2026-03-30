Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,325 and last traded at GBX 1,375, with a volume of 5521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of £212.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,579.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,651.46. The company has a current ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

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Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Euan Munro purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,516 per share, for a total transaction of £394,160. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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