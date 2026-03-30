Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 21, with a volume of 36616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.51. The firm has a market cap of £346.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.09.

About Octopus Titan VCT

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Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

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