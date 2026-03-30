Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 170,913 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 26th total of 227,040 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spear Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spear Alpha ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spear Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spear Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Get Spear Alpha ETF alerts:

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 6.9%

SPRX traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,691. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.