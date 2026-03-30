a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Financial Contrast

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stein Mart and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 0.00 a.k.a. Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.89%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $600.21 million 0.17 -$31.43 million ($2.93) -3.29

This table compares Stein Mart and a.k.a. Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stein Mart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -5.24% -23.52% -6.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Stein Mart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

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Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About a.k.a. Brands

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a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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