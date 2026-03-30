Short Interest in Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Decreases By 29.1%

Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,851 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 26th total of 95,736 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Canon Stock Performance

Canon stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 46,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,101. Canon has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61.

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Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company’s core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan’s first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

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