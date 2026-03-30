CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,383,615. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

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The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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