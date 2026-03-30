Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $20.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.41. 5,480,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,729,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.