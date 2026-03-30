Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – March 30th

Bullfrog AI, Fermi, and Rezolve AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core products, services, or business strategies involve developing, enabling, or deploying AI technologies—this includes software developers, semiconductor manufacturers, cloud/platform providers, and firms using AI to gain a competitive edge. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the potential growth and disruption from AI but often come with higher valuation volatility and execution, regulatory, and competitive risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

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Bullfrog AI (BFRG)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Fermi (FRMI)

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

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Rezolve AI (RZLV)

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

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