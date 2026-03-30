Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,068,251 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 1,629,734 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,159,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 167,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,193. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

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Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 668,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

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Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short?term voyage charters and longer?term period charters.

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