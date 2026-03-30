Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,430 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 26th total of 7,615 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

AVTBF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

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About Avant Brands

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Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website. The company was formerly known as GTEC Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Avant Brands Inc in July 2021. Avant Brands Inc is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

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