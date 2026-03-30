Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,430 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 26th total of 7,615 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
AVTBF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
About Avant Brands
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