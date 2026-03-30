Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Seaport Research Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $1,474,796. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Qualcomm by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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