Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,477 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 26th total of 34,670 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

OZEM opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $37.15.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

Further Reading

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