Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 26th total of 66 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GLAPY. Zacks Research upgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLAPY

Glanbia Stock Performance

About Glanbia

GLAPY opened at $98.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.