Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,725 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 26th total of 2,676 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:HKPD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile

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Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

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