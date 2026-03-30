Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE ATMU opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,304,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,872,000 after acquiring an additional 691,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,668,000 after purchasing an additional 603,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,830,000 after purchasing an additional 596,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

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Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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