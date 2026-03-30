TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUMA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Humacyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

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Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.89. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 808.20% and a negative net margin of 1,998.87%.The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,590,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,631,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,485,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Humacyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 976,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 738,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,491 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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