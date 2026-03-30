First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 707,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 330,886 shares.The stock last traded at $44.66 and had previously closed at $44.51.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
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