First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 707,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 330,886 shares.The stock last traded at $44.66 and had previously closed at $44.51.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.