Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.26. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1,656 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

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