VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.41, but opened at $59.51. VAT Group shares last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VACNY shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded VAT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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VAT Group Price Performance

VAT Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65.

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

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