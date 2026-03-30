Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 65,770 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 26th total of 94,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 932,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 627.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dyadic International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 326,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyadic International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.74. 41,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,356. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 239.67% and a negative return on equity of 695.96%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

Further Reading

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