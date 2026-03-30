TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $195.00 to $144.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE RH opened at $130.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.66.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,640. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,468. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 713.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.