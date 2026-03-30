Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.55.

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Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.10. 682,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,517. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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