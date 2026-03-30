Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Price Target to $17.00

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the organic kids food company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OFRM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Once Upon A Farm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:OFRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 241,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,486. Once Upon A Farm has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million.

Insider Transactions at Once Upon A Farm

In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This trade represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.