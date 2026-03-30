First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 91,770 shares.The stock last traded at $44.9120 and had previously closed at $45.54.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 3.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $520.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53.

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0068 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

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