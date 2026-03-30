SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,143,852 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 26th total of 1,399,476 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SurgePays Price Performance

SURG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SurgePays by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 71.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SURG shares. Zacks Research upgraded SurgePays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SurgePays to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SurgePays from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SurgePays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

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SurgePays Company Profile

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SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

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