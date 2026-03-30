Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Insider John Williams Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) insider John Williams sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$158,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,285 shares in the company, valued at C$5,224,192.50. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of POU traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.76. The company had a trading volume of 216,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,214. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.67.

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Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.22.

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Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

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