North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Director Buys C$35,800.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director John Joseph Pollesel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.90 per share, with a total value of C$35,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,650. This represents a 133.33% increase in their ownership of the stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.09. 82,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.29. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$16.45 and a 12-month high of C$24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.83. The firm has a market cap of C$500.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70.

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North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$305.58 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm upgraded North American Construction Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOA

About North American Construction Group

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North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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