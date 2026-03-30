NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 760,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 878,462 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $42.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NCR Atleos from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Atleos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NATL

NCR Atleos Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Atleos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NCR Atleos in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 172,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 288,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter worth about $10,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Atleos

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NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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