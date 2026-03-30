Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 137,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 53,366 shares.The stock last traded at $2.3660 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akso Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Akso Health Group Trading Down 2.5%

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

Further Reading

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